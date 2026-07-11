Match details Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred 05.08.2026

The hundred

MSG
MSG
WEL
WEL

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Ahmed Farhan, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Atkinson Gus, Baker Sonny, Buttler Jos, Chapman Mark, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, De Lange Marchant, Du Plooy Leus, Finch Adam, Garton George, Gregory Lewis, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Klaasen Heinrich, Markram Aiden, McKinney Ben Stewart, Moores Tom, Muyeye Tawanda, Ravindra Rachin, Salt Phil, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Tongue Josh
Benchno information yet

Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Bairstow Jonny, Crane Mason, Dale Ajeet, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Chris, Hull Josh, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Payne David, Smith Steve, Walter Paul Ian, Wells Luke, Woakes Chris, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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