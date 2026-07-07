Squads Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred 30.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Boult Trent
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Briggs Danny
bowler
Duckett Ben
wicket keeper
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Helm Tom
bowler
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Howell Benny
all rounder
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Evans Laurie
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Jordan Chris
bowler
McCann Freddie
batsman
Mills Tymal
bowler
Mousley Dan
batsman
Overton Craig
bowler
Patterson-White Liam
bowler
Roy Jason
batsman
Smeed Will
batsman
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
Southee Tim
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Vince James
batsman
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