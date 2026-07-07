Squads Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred 30.07.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
BIR
BIR

Playing

SOU
SOU
BIR
BIR
First TeamSecond Team
Bethell Jacob

all rounder

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Clarke Joe

wicket keeper

Duckett Ben

wicket keeper

Helm Tom

bowler

Howell Benny

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Roy Jason

batsman

Smeed Will

batsman

Thompson Jordan

all rounder

Bench

SOU
SOU
BIR
BIR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet