Match details Southern Brave vs MI London The hundred The Hundred 27.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, July 27, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Southern Brave Squad
|Players
|Albert Toby Edward, Allen Finn, Archer Jofra, Bracewell Michael, Briggs Danny, Cartwright Hilton, Coles James Matthew, Du Plooy Leus, Evans Laurie, Jordan Chris, Mills Tymal, Overton Craig, Roy Jason, Thompson Jordan, Topley Reece, Vince James
|Bench
|no information yet
MI London Squad
|Players
|Atkinson Gus, Behrendorff Jason, Billings Sam, Clark Jordan, Cox Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Ferreira Donovan, Gohar Zafar, Hammond Miles, Jacks Will, Khan Rashid, Mahmood Saqib, Muyeye Tawanda, Scrimshaw George, Sowter Nathan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet