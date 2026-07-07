Match details Southern Brave vs MI London The hundred The Hundred 27.07.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
LON
LON

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, July 27, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Southern Brave Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Allen Finn, Archer Jofra, Bracewell Michael, Briggs Danny, Cartwright Hilton, Coles James Matthew, Du Plooy Leus, Evans Laurie, Jordan Chris, Mills Tymal, Overton Craig, Roy Jason, Thompson Jordan, Topley Reece, Vince James
Benchno information yet

MI London Squad

PlayersAtkinson Gus, Behrendorff Jason, Billings Sam, Clark Jordan, Cox Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Ferreira Donovan, Gohar Zafar, Hammond Miles, Jacks Will, Khan Rashid, Mahmood Saqib, Muyeye Tawanda, Scrimshaw George, Sowter Nathan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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