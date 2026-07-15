Match details Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred 08.08.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
MSG
MSG

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 08, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Southern Brave Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Allen Finn, Archer Jofra, Bracewell Michael, Briggs Danny, Cartwright Hilton, Coles James Matthew, Du Plooy Leus, Evans Laurie, Jordan Chris, Mills Tymal, Overton Craig, Roy Jason, Thompson Jordan, Topley Reece, Vince James
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Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Ahmed Farhan, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Atkinson Gus, Baker Sonny, Buttler Jos, Chapman Mark, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, De Lange Marchant, Finch Adam, Garton George, Gregory Lewis, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Klaasen Heinrich, Markram Aiden, McKinney Ben Stewart, Moores Tom, Muyeye Tawanda, Ravindra Rachin, Salt Phil, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Tongue Josh
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Venue Guide

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