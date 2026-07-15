Squads Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred 08.08.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
MSG
MSG

Playing

SOU
SOU
MSG
MSG
First TeamSecond Team
Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Roy Jason

batsman

Thompson Jordan

all rounder

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Bench

SOU
SOU
MSG
MSG

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet