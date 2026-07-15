Squads Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred 08.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Ahmed Farhan
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Briggs Danny
bowler
Atkinson Gus
bowler
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Baker Sonny
bowler
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Chapman Mark
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Currie Scott
bowler
Jordan Chris
bowler
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Mills Tymal
bowler
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Overton Craig
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Roy Jason
batsman
Garton George
bowler
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Topley Reece
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Vince James
batsman
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
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