1.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Short rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

1.4 1 Worrall pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Salt gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive straight down the ground for one run.

1.3 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Salt goes back and drives poorly on the off side.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Salt gets on the back foot and drives sloppily

1.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Worrall, too wide outside off. Salt moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

1.1 1 On a good line and length. Short gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

0.5 . Wood pitches one up, pitching outside off. Short gets forward and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Wood, on a good line. Short goes back and pulls for four runs.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Short gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Salt gets forward and flicks behind square for one run.

19.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Wood backs away and eases a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

19.4 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, on line. Miller gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run. The umpire gives Miller out run out, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. Replays show Miller is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

19.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Miller gets forward but makes no contact while trying a flick

19.3 . Cook pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets forward and drives

19.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Cook, pitching near leg stump and angled across.

19.2 1 Free hit. Cook pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jordan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

19.2 nb No ball. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Miller. He moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye. WELSH FIRE appeal, but the umpire says not out.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Miller pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

18.4 2 Ferguson drops one in short, outside off. Miller goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Miller moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for six runs through the on side field.

18.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Miller rocks back and drives sloppily on the leg side for 2 runs.

17.5 1 Dropped in short by Woakes, on a good line once again. Archer goes back and edges for a single run.

17.4 2 Woakes pitches one up, on line. Archer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Archer goes back and guides a cut

17.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Chaudhary moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Yorker, on a good line once more. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a shaky flick for one run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Miller makes the most of it. Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

16.3 nb No ball. Back of a length, outside off. Chaudhary advances and edges behind square on the leg side for a run.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Chaudhary gets on the back foot and finesses a glance behind point for one run.

15.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Chaudhary goes back and glances through the off side for a single run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Short, on line again. Chaudhary gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Good line and length. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy flick for 1 run behind square.

15.2 2 Good line and length from Jansen. Miller goes back and flicks for 2 runs.

15.1 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Miller goes back and eases a wild drive for two runs past the bowler.

14.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Miller pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

14.4 1 On a good line and length. Chaudhary shuffles down the pitch and guides a leg glance for a single run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Woakes, pitching outside off. Miller goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

14.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

14.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Chaudhary pushes forward and outside edges for a run down the ground.

13.5 1 Good line and length. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

13.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

13.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Chaudhary gets forward and drives sloppily for 1 run.

13.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Chaudhary pushes forward and punches a wild drive

13.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length once more. Stubbs gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily. The umpire gives Stubbs out, but the umpires then ask Stubbs to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is upheld, and Stubbs is given out.

12.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across. Miller gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Cook but angling across the batter. Stubbs gets forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Cook, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Miller rocks back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

12.2 4 Back of a length from Cook, outside leg. Miller goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

12.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Stubbs moves down the pitch and cuts for a single run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Ferguson, outside off once again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

11.4 1 Good length from Ferguson, outside leg and angled across the batter. Miller gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

11.3 1lb Back of a length, on a good line once more. Stubbs gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Ferguson, on line. Miller goes back and drives averagely for a run down the ground.

11.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

10.5 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Jansen, outside off stump. Rew goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Short behind square.

10.3 1 Yorker, on line. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a bad flick for one run.

10.2 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Miller rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

10.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily

9.5 . On a good line and length from Root. Rew backs away and punches a sloppy drive

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Root, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Root once more. Rew shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

9.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Rew gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a couple of runs.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Miller gets on the back foot and flicks poorly for a run.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Rew moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rew. He creates room and cuts poorly

8.2 3 Good line and length from Root once more. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull behind square for three runs.

8.1 1 Root pitches one up, on line once more. Rew gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Rew moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run down the ground.

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Short. Miller pushes forward and flicks for a run.

7.3 . On a good line and length from Short. Miller moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily

7.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Miller moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

7.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Miller rocks back and drives sloppily

6.5 . On a good line and length from Jansen. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a bad flick

6.4 . Back of a length, on line. Miller pushes forward and plays a poor flick

6.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and finesses a glance on the off side.

6.2 W OUT! Jansen breaks through! Dropped in short by Jansen, pitching outside off. McKinney goes back and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Ravindra behind square.

6.1 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Rew. He gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a drive behind square for one run.

5.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Rew moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

5.4 . CHANCE! Back of a length from Ferguson, outside off once again. Rew rocks back and pulls shakily. There's an attempt at a run out from Cook's throw. A really hard chance for Cook there.

5.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Rew gets on the front foot and glances on the off side.

5.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Rew pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. McKinney rocks back and inside edges on the on side for a run.

4.5 1 Full toss, on line. Rew creates space and edges back behind square for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Cook drops one in short, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the back foot and plays a scoop for four runs back behind square.

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Rew advances down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs.

4.1 2 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Rew moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a couple of runs.

3.5 1 Good length from Woakes, pitching outside off stump. Rew steps away and drives sloppily for one run.

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across McKinney. He moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull for a single run.

3.3 1 On a good line and length from Woakes once more. Rew steps away and drives for a single run through the off side field.

3.2 . Good line and length from Woakes. Rew rocks back and flicks poorly

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Rew shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. McKinney gets forward and drives poorly for a single run.

2.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Rew. He goes back and glances for 1 run on the off side.

2.3 2 Back of a length from Jansen, pitching on a good line. Rew steps back and plays a bad scoop behind point for a pair of runs.

2.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Rew gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a flick

2.2 . Full ball, on a good line again. Rew moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. WELSH FIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Rew not out.

1.5 . On a good line and length once again. McKinney creates space and punches a shaky drive

1.4 . Good line and length from Cook. McKinney pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.3 1lb CHANCE! Good length from Cook, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye. There's an attempt at a run out.

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Rew pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

1.1 W OUT! Cook breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Smith pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Smith moves down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive for two runs down the ground.

0.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. McKinney moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

0.3 . Good line and length once again. McKinney goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.2 . Good line and length. McKinney gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.1 1 Back of a length from Woakes, outside off. Smith shuffles down the pitch and glances through point for one run.