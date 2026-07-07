Match details Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred 22.07.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
WEL
WEL

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 22, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Southern Brave Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Allen Finn, Archer Jofra, Bracewell Michael, Briggs Danny, Cartwright Hilton, Coles James Matthew, Du Plooy Leus, Evans Laurie, Jordan Chris, Mills Tymal, Overton Craig, Roy Jason, Thompson Jordan, Topley Reece, Vince James
Benchno information yet

Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Bairstow Jonny, Crane Mason, Dale Ajeet, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Chris, Hull Josh, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Payne David, Smith Steve, Walter Paul Ian, Wells Luke, Woakes Chris, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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