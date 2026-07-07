Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred 25.07.2026

The hundred

SUL
SUL
SOU
SOU

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 25, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersAmir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
Benchno information yet

Southern Brave Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Allen Finn, Archer Jofra, Bracewell Michael, Briggs Danny, Cartwright Hilton, Coles James Matthew, Du Plooy Leus, Evans Laurie, Jordan Chris, Mills Tymal, Overton Craig, Roy Jason, Thompson Jordan, Topley Reece, Vince James
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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