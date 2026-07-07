Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred 25.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 25, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sunrisers Leeds Squad
|Players
|Amir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
|Bench
|no information yet
Southern Brave Squad
|Players
|Albert Toby Edward, Allen Finn, Archer Jofra, Bracewell Michael, Briggs Danny, Cartwright Hilton, Coles James Matthew, Du Plooy Leus, Evans Laurie, Jordan Chris, Mills Tymal, Overton Craig, Roy Jason, Thompson Jordan, Topley Reece, Vince James
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet