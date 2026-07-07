Match details Trent Rockets vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 26.07.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
LON
LON

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Alsop Tom, Banton Tom, Cook Sam, Cox Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Hain Sam, Harrison Calvin, Holden Max, Hose Adam, Hosein Akeal, Linde George, Moores Tom, Parkinson Callum, Pennington Dillon, Root Joe, Sanderson Ben, Stoinis Marcus, Whiteley Ross, Willey David
Benchno information yet

London Spirit Squad

PlayersCarlson Kiran, Chohan Jafer, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Gleeson Richard, Higgins Ryan, Jennings Keaton, Madsen Wayne, Overton Jamie, Simpson John, Turner Ashton, Warner David, Williamson Kane, Wood Luke, Worrall Daniel
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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