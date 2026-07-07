Match details Trent Rockets vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 26.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, July 26, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Trent Rockets Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Alsop Tom, Banton Tom, Cook Sam, Cox Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Hain Sam, Harrison Calvin, Holden Max, Hose Adam, Hosein Akeal, Linde George, Moores Tom, Parkinson Callum, Pennington Dillon, Root Joe, Sanderson Ben, Stoinis Marcus, Whiteley Ross, Willey David
|Bench
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Carlson Kiran, Chohan Jafer, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Gleeson Richard, Higgins Ryan, Jennings Keaton, Madsen Wayne, Overton Jamie, Simpson John, Turner Ashton, Warner David, Williamson Kane, Wood Luke, Worrall Daniel
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet