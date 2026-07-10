Match details Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred 02.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 02, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Trent Rockets Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Alsop Tom, Banton Tom, Cook Sam, Cox Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Hain Sam, Harrison Calvin, Holden Max, Hose Adam, Hosein Akeal, Linde George, Moores Tom, Parkinson Callum, Pennington Dillon, Root Joe, Sanderson Ben, Stoinis Marcus, Whiteley Ross, Willey David
|Bench
|no information yet
Sunrisers Leeds Squad
|Players
|Amir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet