Match details Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred 02.08.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
SUL
SUL

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Alsop Tom, Banton Tom, Cook Sam, Cox Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Hain Sam, Harrison Calvin, Holden Max, Hose Adam, Hosein Akeal, Linde George, Moores Tom, Parkinson Callum, Pennington Dillon, Root Joe, Sanderson Ben, Stoinis Marcus, Whiteley Ross, Willey David
Benchno information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersAmir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet