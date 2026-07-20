Match details Welsh Fire vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 12.08.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
LON
LON

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersAspinwall Tom, Chohan Jafer, Clark Jordan, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Ferguson Lockie, Jansen Marco, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Pennington Dillon, Ravindra Rachin, Root Joe, Salt Phil, Short Matt, Tribe Asa Mark, Woakes Chris
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London Spirit Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Brevis Dewald, Carlson Kiran, Coles James Matthew, Crane Mason, Crocombe Henry T, Fisher Matthew, Livingstone Liam, Mills Tymal, Milne Adam, Overton Jamie, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Rew James, Tye Andrew, Willey David, Zampa Adam
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Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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