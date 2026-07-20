Match details Welsh Fire vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 12.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Welsh Fire Squad
|Players
|Aspinwall Tom, Chohan Jafer, Clark Jordan, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Ferguson Lockie, Jansen Marco, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Pennington Dillon, Ravindra Rachin, Root Joe, Salt Phil, Short Matt, Tribe Asa Mark, Woakes Chris
|Bench
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Bairstow Jonny, Brevis Dewald, Carlson Kiran, Coles James Matthew, Crane Mason, Crocombe Henry T, Fisher Matthew, Livingstone Liam, Mills Tymal, Milne Adam, Overton Jamie, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Rew James, Tye Andrew, Willey David, Zampa Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet