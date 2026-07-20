Squads Welsh Fire vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 12.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Carlson Kiran
batsman
Cook Sam
bowler
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Crane Mason
bowler
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Crocombe Henry T
bowler
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Fisher Matthew
bowler
Kellaway Benjamin Ian
all rounder
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Mills Tymal
bowler
Pennington Dillon
bowler
Milne Adam
bowler
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Root Joe
batsman
Pretorius Lhuan-dre
wicket keeper
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Rew James
wicket keeper
Short Matt
all rounder
Tye Andrew
bowler
Tribe Asa Mark
batsman
Willey David
all rounder
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Zampa Adam
bowler
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