Squads Welsh Fire vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 12.08.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
LON
LON

Playing

WEL
WEL
LON
LON
First TeamSecond Team
Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Brevis Dewald

all rounder

Clark Jordan

all rounder

Cook Sam

bowler

Cox Jordan

wicket keeper

Jansen Marco

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Ravindra Rachin

all rounder

Root Joe

batsman

Pretorius Lhuan-dre

wicket keeper

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Rew James

wicket keeper

Short Matt

all rounder

Willey David

all rounder

Woakes Chris

all rounder

Bench

WEL
WEL
LON
LON

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet