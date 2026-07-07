Match details Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred 29.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 29, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Welsh Fire Squad
|Players
|Abell Tom, Bairstow Jonny, Crane Mason, Dale Ajeet, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Chris, Hull Josh, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Payne David, Smith Steve, Walter Paul Ian, Wells Luke, Woakes Chris, Zaib Saif
|Bench
|no information yet
Trent Rockets Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Alsop Tom, Banton Tom, Cook Sam, Cox Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Hain Sam, Harrison Calvin, Holden Max, Hose Adam, Hosein Akeal, Linde George, Moores Tom, Parkinson Callum, Pennington Dillon, Root Joe, Sanderson Ben, Stoinis Marcus, Whiteley Ross, Willey David
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet