Match details Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred 29.07.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
TRE
TRE

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Bairstow Jonny, Crane Mason, Dale Ajeet, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Chris, Hull Josh, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Payne David, Smith Steve, Walter Paul Ian, Wells Luke, Woakes Chris, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Alsop Tom, Banton Tom, Cook Sam, Cox Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Hain Sam, Harrison Calvin, Holden Max, Hose Adam, Hosein Akeal, Linde George, Moores Tom, Parkinson Callum, Pennington Dillon, Root Joe, Sanderson Ben, Stoinis Marcus, Whiteley Ross, Willey David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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