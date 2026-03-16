Facts: New Zealand’s Tim Seifert is the top run scorer of the series with 89 runs in two innings.

Pakistan’s Salman Agha is the third leading batter of the competition, having scored 64 runs in two innings.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

New Zealand have upset the visitors on both occasions so far and they achieved a statement victory in the opening game of the series. In the first T20I, Pakistan were put in to bat first and their new-age squad disappointed right off the bat. With both openers out on ducks, pressure mounted on the rest of the team but a combination of inexperience and unfamiliarity in an away game resulted in the team getting bundled out for 91 runs. Needless to say, New Zealand took the opportunity and ran with it as they chased it down with nine wickets to spare. Their own revamped lineup saw some standout performances from the likes of openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen who scored 44 and 29* runs, respectively.

Pakistan faced no respite in the second encounter at Dunedin where the match was affected by the rain and reduced to a 15-over bout as a consequence. The Salman Agha-led team batted first again and the skipper top-scored with 46 runs. The others made minimal contributions and the bowlers were tasked with defending 135 runs. Albeit an improvement from the first outing, Pakistan were still not nearly competitive enough to hold off New Zealand’s advance as the hosts made it over the line with five wickets in hand. Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were the leading batters again with 45 and 38 runs, respectively.

New Zealand chance of winning - 79%

Pakistan chance of winning - 21%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score low before first dismissal

Pakistan’s batting is, without a doubt, in the midst of a difficult patch and their opening order has not alleviated their troubles in the slightest. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz are the openers for the visitors and after two games, they have a combined total of 11 runs between the pair. They secured first partnerships of 1 and 0 so far and made no impact whatsoever. They have been outmaneuvered by New Zealand’s bowlers on foreign soil which makes it challenging for them to recover and pose a threat.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Eden Park is generally more favorable to the batters but remains quite balanced overall. The teams batting and fielding first share a split of 14-12 in 31 T20I matches held at the venue so far. The average first innings total of 161 is no great shakes but batting first will still be the toss winner’s go-to option, especially since defending becomes easy as the pitch slows down over the course of the match.

Weather Report

A negligible 5% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Auckland as the conditions remain sunny with the temperature reaching 23 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Tim Seifert, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Batter Finn Allen Batter Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder James Neesham All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell (C) All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s openers have made a strong start to the series and they have aided the team in their success so far.

Pakistan Player List

Salman Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Hasan Nawaz Batter Salman Agha (C) All-rounder Irfan Khan Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Abdul Samad Batter Jahandad Khan All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s batting is in dire need of improvement if they want to stand a chance at winning the series.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

New Zealand are tearing into Pakistan’s lead in their head-to-head encounters with a total of 21 wins in 46 games while the latter have 23 victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 46

New Zealand - 21

Pakistan - 23

No Result - 2

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

There is absolutely no contest between the sides in this regard since New Zealand are, evidently, vastly superior in the series. Their openers, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, have done a stellar job for the team by posting first wicket totals of 66 and 53 runs in the last two matches. They are beyond compare against Pakistan’s opening wicket which is severely lacking. Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz have added 1 and 0 runs to the team’s first wicket so far and they are in no way, shape or form fit to take on New Zealand’s bowlers in the next game either, putting them on the backfoot once again.

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Tim Seifert has been the top scorer for New Zealand for two games in a row, having scored 45 and 44 runs in the series. He has a grand total of 89 runs in the tournament thus far with an impressive average of 44.50. His consistency makes him a reliable option for the upcoming match.

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Salman Agha was the second highest run-getter for Pakistan in the first T20I with 18 runs and he came out on top during the second game, having amassed 46 runs. Overall, he is Pakistan’s top batter with 64 runs in two innings and an average of 32.00. He is expected to be their standout batter in the next fixture, too.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy emerged as New Zealand’s top wicket-taker in the first game of the T20I series where he claimed a four-wicket haul in 3.4 overs. In the last outing, he was the joint highest wicket-taker with two wickets. He is the team’s leading bowler this series with a phenomenal average of 5.66, making him the top choice against Pakistan once again.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi has not taken any wickets in the series until now which is quite surprising, but his bowling has still been conservative nonetheless. He delivered just two overs in the first game and three in the second. Despite the dry spells he has had, he is expected to turn his form on its head and come good in the last match, especially with an average of 21.72 in his T20I career.