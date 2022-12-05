The AIFF is developing a plan to develop players to represent India in the World Cup: Chaubey

Today at 6:30 PM
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey on Sunday said the AIFF is working on a road map to create a strong national team that can be part of the World Cup. With FIFA increasing number of teams from present 32 to 48 for 2026 World Cup, India will surely have its players at the top level in future editions.
Indian football team's current FIFA ranking is 106. Chaubey, a former footballer who represented the country, said that in the past the national team used to be built with players from only three or four states.
"There are 26 football associations in the states and Union Territories across the country, but their collective contributions have not been utilised properly," the former goalkeeper said.
In order to establish a national squad and realise India's objective of competing in the World Cup, he claimed that the current AIFF team will work to connect with the state associations. Chaubey paid a two-day official visit to Nagaland. He noted that Nagaland has a great deal of potential and stated that, in his capacity as AIFF president, he would like to see the state's youth football players compete at the highest level.
He emphasised the need for facilities and opportunity while pleading with the Nagaland government to establish a scholarship programme so that the AIFF could send its top coaches to the state to train at least 16 coaches (one for each district) and 10 state referees. He asserted that these top trainers will develop young people into national-level athletes from Nagaland.
