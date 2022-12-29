Indian women to start U20 Asian Cup qualification campaign in March 2023

Today at 5:28 PM
India will play Singapore in the first game of Group F of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 1 on March 7 at Vietnam's Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province. The other teams in India's group are Vietnam and Indonesia.
The four best teams from Round 2 will join the three top seeds from the AFC U-19 Women's Championship Thailand 2019 — champions Japan, DPR Korea, and Korea Republic — and the host nation Uzbekistan in the finals. The eight group winners will advance to Round 2.
In the first round's Group A, which includes China, the hosts Laos, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the hosts Palestine will compete for first place.
Australia, the host Kyrgyz Republic, Guam, and Iraq are the teams in Group C, while Lebanon, the host Jordan, Mongolia, and Bhutan are the teams in Group D. Matches versus Uzbekistan are seen as friendly competition amongst the hosts Thailand, Chinese Taipei, and Tajikistan as they compete for first place in Group E.
Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the visiting Cambodia make up Group G, while Iran, the visiting Bangladesh, and Turkmenistan make up Group H. The qualifiers' first round will take place from March 4–12, 2023, and the second round is set for June 1–11. From March 3 to March 16, 2024, are the finals.
Indian teams' Round 1 Qualifiers games
March 7 (vs Singapore)
March 9 (vs Indonesia)
March 11 (vs Vietnam)
