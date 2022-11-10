WATCH | Sunil Chhetri picks Sahal Abdul Samad over Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar

Today at 1:46 PM
Sunil Chhetri favours Sahal Abdul Samad of India above the holy trio of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar. At a public event in Kannur, Kerala, on Monday, the Indian captain reacted to a fan's question by claiming that he values the Kerala Blasters player above all others.
Football players CK Vineeth, Rino Anto, Rafi Mohammed, NP Pradeep, and other well-known sportsmen, including hockey great PR Sreejesh, joined together to form the F13 Football academy under Chhetri. F13 intends to build 70 academies throughout Kerala with an average of five per district in an effort to revive the football culture there. The first one in Kadirur was inaugurated in style, and following the event, supporters were given the opportunity to speak with the captain of the Indian National Football Team.
In Kerala, where World Cup excitement is raging like wildfire, Chhetri was forced to pick between the three prominent players. Sunil Chhetri's favourite player among Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. was questioned by a spectator in the crowd.
"Sahal Abdul Samad," he immediately replied with a smile. Sahal is unquestionably a superstar in Kerala, as evidenced by the audience's response. Over the past several ISL seasons, the offensive midfielder has emerged as Kerala Blasters' face. Sahal has furthermore been mentioned as Chhetri's replacement for the Indian national squad. He has two goals for the nation in 20 games thus far.
When @chetrisunil11 was asked Messi, Ronaldo or Neymar?— Abdul Rahiman Masood (@abdulrahmanmash) November 8, 2022
This is how he replied : #ISL #KBFC #KeralaBlasters #SunilChetri pic.twitter.com/ncssfuoIMn
