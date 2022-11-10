WATCH | Sunil Chhetri picks Sahal Abdul Samad over Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar

Football players CK Vineeth, Rino Anto, Rafi Mohammed, NP Pradeep, and other well-known sportsmen, including hockey great PR Sreejesh, joined together to form the F13 Football academy under Chhetri. F13 intends to build 70 academies throughout Kerala with an average of five per district in an effort to revive the football culture there. The first one in Kadirur was inaugurated in style, and following the event, supporters were given the opportunity to speak with the captain of the Indian National Football Team.