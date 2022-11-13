Report | Mukesh Ambani joins race to buy Liverpool FC

Today at 5:50 PM
In the latest development, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to bid for the English football club Liverpool FC, as per a leading English daily. The leading football club is put on sale by current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who got the club in as early as 2010.
According to a report in 'The Mirror', the FSG is willing to sell the club for 4 billion British pounds. Ambani, the eighth richest person in the world, has enquired about the club. A statement from FSG read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.
"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club." Under the current owners, the club enjoyed a successful run and won the Premier League title, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and European Super Cup over the past few years.
The Ambani's already run the Indian Super League football event besides being the commercial partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.