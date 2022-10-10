FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 | When and where to watch, timings, India schedule

The Indian women's football team will play the USA in its Group A opening match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is already in its seventh edition, and Indian women are competing in the football competition by virtue of serving as the hosts.

India will play Morocco and Brazil in their subsequent group matches on October 14 and 17, respectively, in addition to the USA. All of India's group games will be held in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

India, which is being coached by Thomas Dennerby of Sweden—a former coach of the Nigeria women's football team—will probably be managed by Astam Oraon, who was in charge of the group on its most recent exposure trip to Spain.

Four groups of 16 nations each will compete for a berth in the quarterfinals. Each group's top two competitors will advance.

Spain, the current champion, is put in Group C, while Japan, the 2014 champion and two-time runner-up, is put in Group D. North Korea, which has won two championships and is the most successful team in the event, will not compete in the two-year competition.

On October 30, the final will be contested at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while the semifinals will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was originally slated to take place in India in 2020, but COVID-19 forced a change of plans.

After hosting the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017, the junior women's World Cup will be the second significant FIFA event to take place in India.

Where to watch?

The Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV stations in India will broadcast all of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup matches live. Both the JioTV app and the Voot Select app will offer live streaming.

India’s schedule and match times:

Tuesday, October 11: India vs USA - 8:00 PM IST

Friday, October 14: India vs Morocco - 8:00 PM IST

Monday, October 17: India vs Brazil - 8:00 PM IST

Friday, October 21: Quarter-finals - 4:30 PM IST onwards

Saturday, October 22: Quarter-finals - 4:30 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, October 26: Semi-final 1 - 4.30 PM IST

Wednesday, October 26: Semi-final 2 - 8.00 PM IST

Sunday, October 30: Third place - 4.30 PM IST

Sunday, October 30: Final - 8.00 PM IST

Indian women’s team list:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi, Melody Chanu, Anjali Munda

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi

Midfielders: Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom, Neha, Rejya Devi, Shelia Devi, Kajol D'Souza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Tirkey

World Cup groups:

Group A: India, Brazil, USA, Morocco

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France