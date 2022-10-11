Feel fine from both mental and physical point of view, reveals Sebastian Haller

Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastian Haller has confessed that he feels fine from a mental and physical perspective, and also admitted that he has a time-scale for his return in mind. The 28-year-old signed for Dortmund in the summer but was diagnosed with a malignant tumour during pre-season.

After an excellent 2021/22 season at Ajax where he contributed to 33 goals, a lot was expected from Ivory Coast forward Sebastian Haller when he signed for Borussia Dortmund this summer. However, things haven’t quite gone to plan for either party as Haller was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumor during pre-season and hasn’t played for the German giants yet. But treatment has been going well for the forward and that has been confirmed by the club although there is no news on when he might play again.

Despite that, Dortmund are giving the 28-year-old all the support he needs and are allowing him the space and time needed to take his tentative steps back into the game. It saw Haller also reveal that he does have a time scale in mind but that’s only if he’s lucky not to need surgery. The 28-year-old also added that he feels “fine from both a mental and a physical point of view” which has helped him a lot.

“I’m lucky enough to feel well. I am physically able to work, I feel fine from both a mental and a physical point of view, which is of course helpful to fight this disease. I have a timescale in mind. If I’m lucky enough not to need surgery, things can go very quickly,” Haller told UEFA’s official website.

“Three weeks after the final phase, checks are made to see what stage the metastasis is at, and whether you require surgery or not. If I don’t need an operation, with the way I train, I’d like to think that I will be in good condition at the end of those three weeks."

“One of the first things I told myself was: ‘OK, it’s happened to me. I am going to do everything to be good mentally and physically’. I was a spoiled child; I never had any worries. This is the first big ordeal I had to face. Some people start their lives like that. I was lucky that it came later in my life so I can’t complain."

“It’s a challenge, a huge challenge, and the fact that you were able to overcome it means that you’re a warrior, you’re strong; this little piece of flesh, of your body missing, mustn’t destroy your self-confidence, instead it shows how much stronger and bigger you are as a person,” he added.