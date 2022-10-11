 user tracker image
    FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 | India's 21-member squad names, positions, and age

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:19 PM

    The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on October 11 in Bhubaneshwar, India, with a matchup between the host nation and the United States of America at 8 pm IST. Now it is only fair that these young women receive the opportunity to showcase their skills on the biggest platform.

    SportsCafe takes a look at 21 players of the Indian team before they take on a much more seasoned team the USA, at the Kalinga stadium

    Melody Chanu

    Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 16 (DOB: 2nd March, 2006)

    Anjali Munda

    Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 17 (DOB: 10th June, 2005)

    Moirangthem Monalisha Devi

    Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 16 (DOB: 3rd July, 2006)

    Shubhangi Singh

    Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 11th June, 2006)

    Kajal

    Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 12th January, 2005)

    Varshika

    Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 22nd September, 2006)

    Naketa

    Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 9th September, 2005)

    Hemam Shilky Devi

    Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 23rd November, 2005)

    Purnima Kumari

    Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 10th February, 2005)

    Astam Oraon

    Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 5th February, 2005)

    Kajol D'souza

    Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 28th April, 2006)

    Shailja

    Position: Midfielder, Age: 17 (DOB: 29th August, 2005)

    Nitu Linda

    Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 5th April, 2006)

    Lisham Babina Devi

    Position: Midfielder, Age: 17 (DOB: 1st February, 2005)

    Loktongbam Shelia Devi

    Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 16th August, 2006)

    Lavanya Upadhyay

    Position: Forward, Age: 16 (DOB: 25th May, 2006)

    Anita Kumari

    Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 9th August, 2005)

    Sudha Ankita Tirkey

    Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 8th October, 2005)

    Neha

    Position: Forward, Age: 16 (DOB: 19th May, 2006)

    Laishram Rejiya Devi

    Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 1st February, 2005)

    Serto Lynda Kom

    Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 28th February, 2005)

