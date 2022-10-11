FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 | India's 21-member squad names, positions, and age

Today at 1:19 PM
The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on October 11 in Bhubaneshwar, India, with a matchup between the host nation and the United States of America at 8 pm IST. Now it is only fair that these young women receive the opportunity to showcase their skills on the biggest platform.
SportsCafe takes a look at 21 players of the Indian team before they take on a much more seasoned team the USA, at the Kalinga stadium
Melody Chanu
Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 16 (DOB: 2nd March, 2006)
Anjali Munda
Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 17 (DOB: 10th June, 2005)
Moirangthem Monalisha Devi
Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 16 (DOB: 3rd July, 2006)
Shubhangi Singh
Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 11th June, 2006)
Kajal
Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 12th January, 2005)
Varshika
Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 22nd September, 2006)
Naketa
Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 9th September, 2005)
Hemam Shilky Devi
Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 23rd November, 2005)
Purnima Kumari
Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 10th February, 2005)
Astam Oraon
Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 5th February, 2005)
Kajol D'souza
Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 28th April, 2006)
Shailja
Position: Midfielder, Age: 17 (DOB: 29th August, 2005)
Nitu Linda
Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 5th April, 2006)
Lisham Babina Devi
Position: Midfielder, Age: 17 (DOB: 1st February, 2005)
Loktongbam Shelia Devi
Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 16th August, 2006)
Lavanya Upadhyay
Position: Forward, Age: 16 (DOB: 25th May, 2006)
Anita Kumari
Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 9th August, 2005)
Sudha Ankita Tirkey
Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 8th October, 2005)
Neha
Position: Forward, Age: 16 (DOB: 19th May, 2006)
Laishram Rejiya Devi
Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 1st February, 2005)
Serto Lynda Kom
Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 28th February, 2005)
