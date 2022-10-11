FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 | India's 21-member squad names, positions, and age

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on October 11 in Bhubaneshwar, India, with a matchup between the host nation and the United States of America at 8 pm IST. Now it is only fair that these young women receive the opportunity to showcase their skills on the biggest platform.

SportsCafe takes a look at 21 players of the Indian team before they take on a much more seasoned team the USA, at the Kalinga stadium Melody Chanu Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 16 (DOB: 2nd March, 2006) Anjali Munda Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 17 (DOB: 10th June, 2005) Moirangthem Monalisha Devi Position: Goalkeeper, Age: 16 (DOB: 3rd July, 2006) Shubhangi Singh Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 11th June, 2006) Kajal Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 12th January, 2005) Varshika Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 22nd September, 2006) Naketa Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 9th September, 2005) Hemam Shilky Devi Position: Defender, Age: 16 (DOB: 23rd November, 2005) Purnima Kumari Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 10th February, 2005) Astam Oraon Position: Defender, Age: 17 (DOB: 5th February, 2005) Kajol D'souza Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 28th April, 2006) Shailja Position: Midfielder, Age: 17 (DOB: 29th August, 2005) Nitu Linda Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 5th April, 2006) Lisham Babina Devi Position: Midfielder, Age: 17 (DOB: 1st February, 2005) Loktongbam Shelia Devi Position: Midfielder, Age: 16 (DOB: 16th August, 2006) Lavanya Upadhyay Position: Forward, Age: 16 (DOB: 25th May, 2006) Anita Kumari Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 9th August, 2005) Sudha Ankita Tirkey Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 8th October, 2005) Neha Position: Forward, Age: 16 (DOB: 19th May, 2006) Laishram Rejiya Devi Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 1st February, 2005) Serto Lynda Kom Position: Forward, Age: 17 (DOB: 28th February, 2005)