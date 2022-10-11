We have recruited big and it’s only right we demand more, asserts Steven Gerrard

However, the biggest concern is their lack of goals with just seven so far which is the joint second-worst record in the Premier League. It saw Steven Gerrard hit out at his offensive players after their latest 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest and he admitted that the team needs “more quality from our big hitters” as that is why they signed them. He also added that he hopes the players can “get into form” otherwise he’ll be forced to take action.