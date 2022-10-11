We have recruited big and it’s only right we demand more, asserts Steven Gerrard
Today at 2:36 PM
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has hit out at his side after their 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest and has demanded more quality from his forward players as he believes they recruited big for that reason. The Villians have endured a tough start to the 2022/23 season, winning just two games so far.
While Aston Villa appointed Steven Gerrard only about halfway into the 2021/22 season, the Englishman has done well enough at the club although things haven’t gone to plan this term. That is despite a summer of heavy spending that saw the club sign Diego Carlos, Leander Dendoncker, Boubacar Kamara, and a few others but the Villians are yet to find their groove. That is evidenced by the fact that they sit 16th on the league table with just two wins from their nine league games.
However, the biggest concern is their lack of goals with just seven so far which is the joint second-worst record in the Premier League. It saw Steven Gerrard hit out at his offensive players after their latest 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest and he admitted that the team needs “more quality from our big hitters” as that is why they signed them. He also added that he hopes the players can “get into form” otherwise he’ll be forced to take action.
"I thought we were the better team but we still need to create more in the final third, more quality. I have challenged the forward players to add more in the final third because up to that point there is not much wrong. It is not an application thing. We need more quality from our big hitters. I seem to be talking about our final third play too much,” Gerrard said, reported Sky Sports.
“Hopefully, players can get into form. If not, I am going to have to change things, whether that is personnel, system, or shape. The names are there, the talent is there, I have seen them do it a lot, consistently. We have certainly got the names. We have recruited big in that area of the pitch. It is only right that we demand more in that area of the pitch."
"I am aware we should have more points, more goals. I have not got my head buried in the sand. We are playing against a team that give a lot of chances up. We had a chance to go from 16th to ninth. The fans deserve for us to win that game,” he added.
