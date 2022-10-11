Would love to return to Barcelona but I’ll continue one more year here, admits Andres Iniesta

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has hinted that he could potentially make a comeback at Camp Nou in the near future although he doesn’t know in what capacity he’ll do so. The 38-year-old currently plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan, making over 120 appearances over the last four years.

Ever since Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi left Barcelona, the club has been struggling for an identity although that changed the moment Xavi returned as manager. The Spanish legend has injected new hope and blood into the team, rebuilding rather impressively despite the club’s current financial status although even that situation is slowly changing. It has seen many hint at the fact that the Camp Nou side is now stable enough to potentially re-sign Messi in the near future.

However, while that is still speculation, Andres Iniesta has revealed that he could be on his way back to Barcelona in the near future although the Spaniard revealed that it would no longer be as a player. The now 38-year-old currently plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan and confirmed that he will spend another year in Japan before taking a decision on his future.

“I will continue one more year here (in Japan) and then we will see. I would love to return to Barça, it is my home, but I still don’t know in what capacity: coach, sporting director, or something like that. In any case, the first thing I have to do is train and, for now, I still see myself as a player,” Iniesta told AS.

“It’s nice to think that someone who has been and given so much to a club can continue to do so even if he stops playing, but the right conditions must be met for this. You can’t say ‘I’m not going to do anything, but let me come back.’”

The La Liga giants have rebuilt their midfield around the trio of Gavi, Pedri and Sergio Busquets with even Frenkie de Jong playing second fiddle to the three men. That has worked out well so far though as the trio has thrived for Barcelona, with both Gavi and Pedri amongst the best young talents in the world. It saw Iniesta praise them and while he believes Sergio Busquets has had a sparking career, he added that the two youngsters have an equally spectacular future ahead.

“Sergio’s career is one of the best in the history of football. Gavi and Pedri have at their side someone from whom they can learn a lot, who can support them, and help them grow on and off the pitch. They are two very young boys who have a great present and a spectacular future. Gavi and Pedri play very naturally, with ease, I don’t think they feel the pressure."

“Rather, it is those outside the club who would do well to leave them alone. It’s clear that they have to perform, as Xavi and I did. They carry football inside, you don’t see the, suffer on the field or shy away from responsibility. You can see that they enjoy it, and that is something that comes from within: either you have it or you don’t,” he added.