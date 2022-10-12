Find it very surprising that Luis Campos released statement before an important game, reveals Christophe Galtier
Today at 2:46 PM
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has confessed that he was surprised at the fact that Luis Campos addressed the rumors surrounding Kylian Mbappe before their game. This comes in light of reports that Mbappe is unhappy in Paris and is looking to leave the club in January.
Despite reportedly rejecting a mega-million move to Real Madrid and signing a three year extension with Paris Saint-Germain, reports have recently indicated that Kylian Mbappe is unhappy. This comes less than three months into the forward’s new deal as reports revealed that the Frenchman was looking to leave the club in January. ESPN also reported that Mbappe’s unhappiness stems from the fact that he isn’t pleased at the direction the Ligue 1 giants are going in and also because his relationship with Neymar has deteriorated.
That hasn’t gone down well with PSG although Luis Campos has denied the fact that the Frenchman is unhappy and wants to leave. However, Campos’ comments, before PSG’s Champions League clash against Benfica, hasn’t gone down well with Christophe Galtier as he admitted that he was surprised Campos released it “before an important game”. The PSG head coach also praised Mbappe’s performance against Benfica despite all the off-game talk.
"Kylian showed tonight that he is a great player and that he is focused on the competition. From a rumor we turn it into information, from information we turn it into a statement. I find it very surprising to release this before an important game,” Galtier said, reported Goal.
