Find it very surprising that Luis Campos released statement before an important game, reveals Christophe Galtier

Despite reportedly rejecting a mega-million move to Real Madrid and signing a three year extension with Paris Saint-Germain, reports have recently indicated that Kylian Mbappe is unhappy. This comes less than three months into the forward’s new deal as reports revealed that the Frenchman was looking to leave the club in January. ESPN also reported that Mbappe’s unhappiness stems from the fact that he isn’t pleased at the direction the Ligue 1 giants are going in and also because his relationship with Neymar has deteriorated.