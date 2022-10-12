Massimiliano Allegri will stay at least until end of 2022/23 season, asserts Andrea Agnelli
Today at 3:17 PM
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has refuted rumours that Massimiliano Allegri could be sacked and has instead revealed that the Italian will remain at the club until the end of the season. The Serie A giants have endured a tough time this season, winning just four of their 13 games so far.
Despite another summer of transition, a lot was expected from Juventus especially after Massimiliano Allegri led the club to a fourth place finish last season. However, things haven’t gone to plan for the Italian coach this term as the Old Lady have struggled to find their groove, winning just thrice in the Serie A so far. That’s a run that includes only two losses but four draws with the club failing to put the killer touch more often than not.
Their form in the Champions League has been even worse as Juventus have won just one out of their opening four games, losing the other three and could potentially not make it out of their group. Yet despite that, Andrea Agnelli has backed Allegri and revealed that the Italian will be at the club until “the end of the season”. But the Juventus president also added that he is “angry” and “ashamed for what is happening” as he knows the fans deserve more.
"It's not the coach's fault that we can't even make a tackle. Allegri will stay at least until the end of the season. I feel ashamed for what is happening, I am angry, but I also know that football is played with 11 men, you lose and win with 11,” Agnelli said, reported Goal.
"In a situation like this, it’s not about one person. It’s a matter to be dealt with by a whole group. We feel ashamed, we apologise to our fans, because we know they must feel ashamed to walk around at the moment."
