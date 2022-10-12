Massimiliano Allegri will stay at least until end of 2022/23 season, asserts Andrea Agnelli

Their form in the Champions League has been even worse as Juventus have won just one out of their opening four games, losing the other three and could potentially not make it out of their group. Yet despite that, Andrea Agnelli has backed Allegri and revealed that the Italian will be at the club until “the end of the season”. But the Juventus president also added that he is “angry” and “ashamed for what is happening” as he knows the fans deserve more.