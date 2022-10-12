Reports | Julen Lopetegui turns down Wolves’ managerial role over personal reasons

The club had shortlisted Julen Lopetegui despite the fact that the Spaniard was just sacked by Sevilla after an equally poor start to the season and is reportedly the top choice for the Wolves’ board to replace Bruno Lage. However, Sky Sports has reported that Lopetegui has rejected the offer and has cited personal reasons with the 56-year-old looking to spend time with his family. The report has indicated that Wolves have pulled out all the stops to get the Spaniard in the hot seat as executive chairman Jeff Shi held talks with Lopetegui.