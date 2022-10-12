Would be massive disappointment not go through but we’re thinking positively, claims Xavi Hernandez
Today at 3:14 PM
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has admitted that it would be a big disappointment should the club fail to qualify from their Champions League group but that they’re thinking positively. He also added that they have the talent and the desire to get revenge ahead of their clash against Inter Milan.
While Barcelona still remains unbeaten in La Liga and sits atop the league table thanks to their goal difference, their situation in the Champions League is a different story altogether. Despite a win in their opening game, the La Liga giants have since lost two on the trot and it could see them eliminated with a third loss if Bayern Munich earn a point against Viktoria Plzen. This is because the head-to-head record is the primary tiebreaker followed by goal difference.
That has many fans and critics alike concerned about the club’s future in the competition this season as Xavi Hernandez admitted that “it would be a massive disappointment not go through”. However, the Spaniard also confessed that his squad is “only thinking positively” as they have faith that they will make it through. He also added that they have to be “brave and go for the three points”.
"It would be a massive disappointment not go through, but we are only thinking positively. It's become complicated for us, but we will attack and be brave and go for the three points to stay alive in the competition. Only three points is enough,” Xavi said, reported ESPN.
The reverse fixture between Inter Milan and Barcelona was embroiled in controversy as Pedri’s equalizer was ruled out for handball and the VAR didn’t give Barcelona a penalty despite a clear handball by Denzel Dumfries. That hasn’t gone down well with the club and Xavi revealed that “there is also a desire for revenge” from his squad and he believes they have the talent to beat the Serie A side.
"We have the talent and there is also a desire for revenge for what happened in Milan. I hope that anger serves for us to play better and attack better. We were indignant after that game, which is normal, but that's it now. Now it is about playing better. If we improve, maybe we won't have to speak about referees. The reality is we are not at the level of a few weeks ago and we have to play better,” he added.
