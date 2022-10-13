Expect them to be at best Liverpool possible as they are still Liverpool, claims Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 5:33 PM
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has refuted claims that Liverpool will struggle and admitted that he expects Jurgen Klopp’s side to be at their best on Sunday against the Cityzens. The Reds have had a tough start to the 2022/23 season, winning just two of their opening eight league games.
After finishing just one point behind eventual league champions Manchester City and losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, many expected Liverpool to simply get up and keep going on. However, instead, the Reds have endured a tough start to the new campaign with injuries and various other issues hurting the club’s performances on all fronts. That has especially been the case in the Premier League, with the Reds winning just two of their opening eight league games.
That run includes losses to Manchester United and Arsenal which has put Jurgen Klopp’s side well off the title race as they sit in 10th place with 10 points, 14 points behind early leaders Arsenal. Yet despite that, Kevin De Bruyne has brushed aside any claims that Liverpool won’t be at their best against Manchester City and revealed that he expects them to be “the best Liverpool possible”. The Belgian also added that the Reds have been an “up and down team” which does make the game interesting.
“They are more of an up-and-down team and we are a team who has more control of the game, so if you can control that style of play then maybe you have more of a chance,” De Bruyne told Sky Sports.
“I expect them to be at the best Liverpool possible. Obviously, they lost some points but they are still Liverpool and I expect them to be good, that's the only way I see it. I like big games, I like good atmospheres. It's a game like any other. Obviously, it's hard playing away at a top-six team always. I think the last few years we've done well.”
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Jurgen Klopp
- Pep Guardiola
- English Premier League
- Uefa Champions League
- Liverpool Fc
- Manchester City
