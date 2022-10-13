Improvement process is longer than we thought in Europe and that’s reality, asserts Xavi Hernandez

"We're depending on another team to go through. They are our mistakes, we have to improve them. That's the reality. The [improvement] process is longer than we thought in Europe. There are other competitions, La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Super Copa. We have to insist, persist, and believe. When you draw at home with these fans, with this atmosphere, it is my fault. I am angry. My feeling is that this competition has been, and is still being, cruel with us,” Hernandez said, reported by the BBC.