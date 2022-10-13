Thought everybody who started against Rangers played really well, gushes Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised his squad after their 7-1 win over Rangers and admitted that he can’t think of one player who didn’t play well. The German also added that the big win definitely changed the mood in the Liverpool camp ahead of their clash against Manchester City.

Despite losing Sadio Mane this summer, many expected Liverpool to be fine as the Reds had signed Darwin Nunez to replace the Senegalese forward. However, despite Nunez’s arrival, things haven’t quite gone to plan with Jurgen Klopp’s side struggling for consistency. Things haven’t been all bad though as while they have won only two league games so far, the club have only lost two of the eight games they have played.

That doesn’t include the Champions League, as the Reds are on a three game-winning run which includes a 7-1 win over Rangers recently. It saw Jurgen Klopp praise his side in the aftermath of the big win and he admitted that in his opinion, not one player played badly against the Ibrox side. The German also added that it may have been a “freak result” but their focus should now be on Sunday and Manchester City.

"Special. Typical Mo. Very important, the whole thing, how the boys adapted to it, to the positions, to the line-up, the reaction of the boys on the pitch. I thought everybody who started tonight played really well. I can't think of one player who didn't have a good game, the two kids right and left-wing really good, Fabio [Carvalho] and Harvey [Elliott], and when you can change like we did tonight and the boys come on ready to contribute then things like this can happen,” Klopp said, reported Sky Sports.

"A freak result, we all know that, and we don't make more of it than we should, but obviously it's the best we could have asked for and I'm pretty pleased. I'm always ready for a change in the right direction. We'll see. We don't have to make a big thing of it but the best football team in the world right now is waiting on Sunday and coming to Anfield.

“We'll see what we can do. It was for us - for different reasons - incredibly important. Now we have to recover."

The Reds’ form in the league had more than a few fans concerned, especially since Liverpool haven’t won a single game in their last three league outings. But Klopp revealed that the win over Rangers has changed the mood in their camp and he believes it will help against City.

"It changed the mood definitely. It's completely different. We usually drink a beer after away games, but it's that long ago I drunk a beer I'll probably be drunk after one. Yes, it changed the mood completely, but we all know who we are welcoming on Sunday and this will be a different game, but it's better to go into it with this feeling we've got tonight than any other,” he added.