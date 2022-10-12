WATCH | Robert Lewandowski breathes life back into Barcelona's season with added-time equaliser
Today at 2:59 AM
Football is simply a marvellous games sometimes and more often than not, the team that deserves to lose almost always does while the team that deserves to win never often does. That’s because sometimes players step up and prove their worth, just as Robert Lewandowski has just done for Barcelona.
Despite Ousmane Dembele’s opening goal, just before half-time, Barcelona looked the furthest thing from secure in the second half and Inter Milan took full advantage. The Serie A giants scored via Nicolo Barella less than five minutes after the restart after some excellent from Alessandro Bastoni and the Italian midfielder made no mistake with his finish. Things were far from over though as thirteen minutes later and Inter had taken the lead via a superb goal from Lautaro Martinez.
The Argentine was picked out with a hail-mary pass inside the Barcelona area, plucked the ball from the sky while beating Sergio Busquets and then thumped his finish past Marc Andre-Ter Stegen. It meant that Barcelona were set to be eliminated from the Champions League group stage and left with only a place in the Europa League to contend with. But Robert Lewandowski had other ideas. The Polish forward, who had been on a two game drought for Barcelona, stepped up in the 82nd with a scrappy finish to equalise for his side.
However, the game was far from over, yet again, as Inter Milan took the lead, once again, through Robin Gosens after a clinical counter-attack. The German was picked out by Lautaro Martinez in the middle and smashed his effort into the net. It left culers all over the world stunned and heartbroken because as it stood, Barcelona were on the verge of getting knocked out of the Champions League group stages for the second consecutive season.
But once again, Robert Lewandowski had other ideas. With his side scrambling to find any sight of goal, the Pole rose above a sea of defenders and attackers alike to nod home a hopeful but desperate Eric Garcia cross at goal. It was about as close to inch perfect as it was ever going to get and left Andre Onana scrambling as the Camp Nou found it’s collective voice again.
Cometh the moment, cometh the man!!
Lewandowski equalizes again 🔥🔥🔥#UCL #BarcaInter pic.twitter.com/YPV0BMYVT8— MD Sports (@mda_creations) October 12, 2022
Exactly!!
This is why you sign Robert Lewandowski— James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) October 12, 2022
Something close to that, at the very least..
Barca-Inter might be the best group stage game of all time.— Rory Smith (@RorySmith) October 12, 2022
Couldn't have said it any better..
Football, bloody hell.— Grace Robertson 🏳️⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) October 12, 2022
You can hear Camp Nou's heart breaking!
Barcelona 2-3 Inter— Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 12, 2022
Goal Robin Gosens. pic.twitter.com/qydMQPSAND
Yup!
This game at Camp Nou is absolutely ludicrous. It's completely lost the plot.— Jack Collins (@jackjcollins) October 12, 2022
