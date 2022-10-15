Feel I can do this but I’m going to have to be patient with it, claims Kyle Walker
Today at 4:34 PM
Manchester City star Kyle Walker believes that he will be fit in time to make the final cut for England’s 2022 World Cup squad despite his injury. The 32-year-old has undergone surgery for a groin issue which has brought his participation in the event under doubt with no set time frame for a return.
As Kyle Walker limped off just before half-time against Manchester United, many England fans feared the worst for the full-back, especially when Pep Guardiola opted to substitute him. In the days post the derby, the Englishman has undergone surgery for a groin issue and reports have indicated that it could potentially rule him out of the 2022 World Cup. However, there has been no time frame issued for Walker’s recovery and thus many believe that the 32-year-old can make the cut for Gareth Southgate’s final squad.
But the England boss has to submit his final 26-man squad by November 13th and with that deadline less than a month away, it has Three Lions fans worried about their team’s future. However, despite that, Kyle Walker has confessed that he is confident he will be back in time to make the cut. The right-back is a notoriously quick healer but added that he has “to be patient with it” and “feels I can do this”.
"My first thought now is getting back for England. I'm confident. I've been through enough in my career to know my body. I'm well above what they thought I'd be able to do at this point. I just feel I can do this. I am going to have to be patient with it. There will be bumps in the road but hopefully, come the selection, I'm included,” Walker said, reported Goal.
