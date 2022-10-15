Reports | Chelsea's Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante in danger of missing World Cup
Today at 4:39 PM
According to the Guardian, Chelsea trio Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana are in danger of missing the 2022 World Cup after suffering various injuries. Both James and Fofana have suffered knee injuries while reports have indicated that Kante has suffered a blow to his hamstring.
Following his substitution against AC Milan during Chelsea’s mid-week Champions League fixture, many feared the worst for Reece James and things haven’t gotten better. Chelsea boss Graham Potter hasn’t delivered good news regarding the wing-back and reports have indicated that the English international has damaged knee ligaments. However, this poses a bigger crisis for England especially with Kyle Walker still recovering from surgery after a groin issue.
That would have seen James become a key part of the Three Lions’ squad but the Guardian has reported that the 22-year-old’s injury puts him in danger of missing the World Cup. However, he isn’t the only one as the report has further cast doubt over N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana’s participation at the 2022 Qatar World Cup as well. Both Frenchmen are currently injured with Fofana recovering from a knee issue while Kante is reportedly suffering from a serious hamstring injury.
It has already seen ESPN report that the latter is set to miss the quadrennial tournament but neither Chelsea nor France have released a recovery time frame for either Fofana or Kante. Furthermore, the Guardian has reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest ankle issue could also pose England problems although the presence of Kieran Trippier does offer Gareth Southgate a chance at other options.
