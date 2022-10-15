Reports | Chelsea's Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante in danger of missing World Cup

That would have seen James become a key part of the Three Lions’ squad but the Guardian has reported that the 22-year-old’s injury puts him in danger of missing the World Cup. However, he isn’t the only one as the report has further cast doubt over N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana’s participation at the 2022 Qatar World Cup as well. Both Frenchmen are currently injured with Fofana recovering from a knee issue while Kante is reportedly suffering from a serious hamstring injury.