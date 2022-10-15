Truth is that personally I worry and am more afraid about injuries now, reveals Lionel Messi
Today at 4:32 PM
In light of Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala’s injury concerns, Lionel Messi has admitted that he is worried about his own fitness, especially with the 2022 World Cup around the corner. The two Argentine forwards have sustained significant blows and could miss the quadrennial tournament.
With the 2022 Qatar World Cup set to begin in the end of November, it has seen fans and critics alike concerned about fitness and the fact that several players have already started getting injured. This comes in light of reports that Kyle Walker, Reece James, Marco Reus and several other stars could potentially miss the tournament because of serious health issues. However, Argentina have now suffered a double blow as Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria have both suffered muscular injuries.
The duo are also set to miss a considerable amount of time as Juventus confirmed that Di Maria could miss up to three weeks of action. This elicited an admittance from Lionel Messi that he is now concerned over his own fitness and revealed that given the time left for the tournament, players should be concerned. Messi also added that “this is a different World Cup” and is “played at a different time” which doesn’t make things easier.
“Injuries are a worry. This is a different World Cup which is played at a different time of the year to previous tournaments and it is so imminent any little thing that happens to you can force you out. With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that personally you worry and you’re more afraid when you see those sort of things,” Messi said, reported Goal.
- Lionel Messi
- Angel Di Maria
- Paulo Dybala
- Ligue 1
- 2022 World Cup
- Paris Saint Germain
- Argentina Football Team
