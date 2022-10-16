Optimistic as it’s early in project and we’re on right path for Barcelona, asserts Xavi Hernandez
Today at 4:34 PM
In light of criticism flying his way, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has revealed that both he and the club are still optimistic about the project and believe that they’re on the right path. The La Liga giants have done well in the league but are on the verge of a Champions League group stage exit.
Barcelona needed a win against Inter Milan to boost their chances of progression in the UEFA Champions League but the La Liga side instead battled out a thrilling 3-3 draw against the San Siro outfit, placing their future in doubt. Their fate in the Champions League now depends on Inter Milan's results, something that hasn’t gone down well with the fans and critics. It has seen many criticize Xavi Hernandez heavily over the last few days especially ahead of the El Clasico.
However, despite that, Barcelona go into the almighty clash against Real Madrid with good billing as they are top of the table and are yet to lose a single game in the league this season. Xavi has thus admitted that while he does understand the criticism, both he and the club believe that they are “on the right path” for Barcelona. He also added that he has reasons to be optimistic and has asked the players to step up against Real Madrid.
"I understand it [criticism], I know where I am. We slipped up when we could not afford to slip up. If there is one quality I have, it's empathy and I understand the fans are sad and disappointed. I am as well. We have improved since we took over the team. In terms of results, it's a shame the dip against Inter, because we were doing well. But we are top of LaLiga, haven't lost and the season so far gives me reasons to be optimistic,” Xavi said, reported ESPN.
"When I don't feel I can provide the solutions, I will step aside and go home. I will not be a problem for Barca. But at the moment, I am optimistic. It's early in the project and we are on the right path. Being Barca coach is a thankless task. It's better to be a player than a coach here, especially ahead of games like Sunday's. I have told the players that. These are the games to step up in, for players and coaches."
