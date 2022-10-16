Some signs for me as coach and as team for where we can improve, reveals Frank Lampard
Today at 4:16 PM
Despite their 2-0 loss to Tottenham, Everton boss Frank Lampard believe that both he and the team learnt something from their defeat and added that they may even have been unlucky to lose. The Toffees haven’t kicked off their season well, with just two wins in their opening ten league games.
Despite a five-game winless start to the season, Everton managed to turn things around thanks to back-to-back wins over West Ham United and Southampton. However, that was two weeks ago and the club’s form is now back to it’s lowest after back-to-back defeats to “big six” sides Manchester United and Tottenham. But their latest loss to Spurs showed that the Toffees and Frank Lampard are slowly evolving as a team as the North Londoners found it hard to get their goals.
While Spurs eventually won the clash 2-0, they were given a tough fight and on another night, Everton could have even walked away with a point after spurning two great chances. It saw Lampard lament that fact and he admitted that his side didn’t deserve to lose the game in the end. He also added that he believes both he and the team have learnt something after their battle with a Champions League outfit.
“In the first half, really disciplined, didn’t give Spurs the spaces they wanted. We had two great chances and they can be the difference in these games. If you take one of these chances you probably don’t lose tonight. There’s no doubt we came out in the second half slightly off it. The penalty is the difference in the game – I thought until then everything we were doing was good,” Lampard said, reported the Athletic.
“If you watch Tottenham a lot, you know where their strengths are and you have to be adaptable. I’ve watched Tottenham and they’re happy to defend deep in their half and have a plan to attack. They’re in the Champions League and we’re trying to move up the table. Maybe there are some signs for me as a coach and as a team for where we can improve.”
