WATCH | Mohamed Salah and Alisson combine to break City hearts with sensational counter-attacking goal

And that’s exactly what Manchester City did, test and test and test Liverpool. The first half was intense, both teams battling it out and trying their best to make things happen. But the second half was all Manchester City with the away side giving Liverpool no room to breathe at all. They even had the ball in the net only for it to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up although Liverpool did force a few saves from Ederson during all that and then Alisson collected a free-kick.