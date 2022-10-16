WATCH | Mohamed Salah and Alisson combine to break City hearts with sensational counter-attacking goal
Today at 10:52 PM
For a team that has struggled immensely to find their groove this season, Liverpool rode their luck at times against Manchester City patiently waiting their chance to strike. It took them nearly 80 minutes to do exactly that but sometimes when you’ve got Mohamed Salah, things play out.
For all Liverpool and Mohamed Salah’s struggles this season, the incredible blitz that the Egyptian produced off the bench stunned the world and Rangers alike. It saw Salah walk onto the hallowed Ibrox grounds in the 68th minute, score his first goal seven minutes later and then his third six minutes after his first. That makes him one of the fastest scorers of a hattrick in Champions League history with the Egyptian up there with some of the greats of the modern game.
However, his form in the Premier League has been far from simple with the Egyptian struggling immensely, much like his side, to find his footing. That has been shown by the fact that he has only two league goals to his name after not one, or two or three games but after nine league games. Then came the six minute hattrick and suddenly the whole statement around Salah changed although Manchester City would prove to be the real test.
And that’s exactly what Manchester City did, test and test and test Liverpool. The first half was intense, both teams battling it out and trying their best to make things happen. But the second half was all Manchester City with the away side giving Liverpool no room to breathe at all. They even had the ball in the net only for it to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up although Liverpool did force a few saves from Ederson during all that and then Alisson collected a free-kick.
Manchester City had poured men forward, Alisson had the ball in his arms and he simply booted his goal-kick downfield, hoping for that hail-mary pass to Mohamed Salah. But Joao Cancelo was the last defender although for some absurd reason, Cancelo dives in. He misses. Salah produces an incredible, ridiculous and a first-touch befitting a man who recently scored a six minute hattrick. Then he scored.
Sensational, isn't it?
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City— Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 16, 2022
Goal Mo Salah. pic.twitter.com/BVcfph913n
He's rather quite good, this Mohamed Salah.
That’s just ridiculously good from Salah. Wow. What a goal.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 16, 2022
Indeed!
Alisson with an assist in three of his last four PL seasons and a goal in the other. An attacking menace.— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 16, 2022
Not his best game in a blue shirt..
Joao Cancelo gonna wanna burn the match tape of this one, film room will not be enjoyable— Aaron West (@oeste) October 16, 2022
Watch it twice, watch it thrice and it never gets old!
That Salah first touch... incredible— Richard Amofa (@RichardAmofa) October 16, 2022
