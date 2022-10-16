We know Erling Haaland’s skills but we were surprised by his mentality, claims Pep Guardiola
Today at 3:59 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he believes a lean spell will arrive for Erling Haaland but asserted that the Norwegian’s mentality will help him overcome that as well. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to his time in England, netting 20 goals in 13 appearances.
Despite his success in Germany, few believed that Erling Haaland would be able to cut it in the Premier League and with Manchester City. However, the 22-year-old has proven everyone wrong after an exceptional start to his time with the Cityzens, making records tumble almost every weekend. So much so, that Haaland has already netted 20 goals in just 13 appearances for the club, with 15 of those coming in just nine Premier League appearances.
It has had many wondering when Haaland will stop scoring or hit a lean spell but Pep Guardiola believes that “many bad moments are coming” and that they’re around the corner. However, despite that, the Spaniard admitted that Haaland’s incredible mentality will help him through that as well since his fortitude has shocked the club. The City boss also added that “he is never out of the game” because of his belief in his abilities.
"Many bad moments are coming for sure - and in those moments he (Erling Haaland) must say ‘it's okay, now go for the next one’. We were surprised by his mentality. We know his skills, but how he behaves in the bad moments, in those situations,” Guardiola said, reported Goal.
"He will maybe go 20 minutes, not seeming to be involved in the game - but he is never out of the game. That’s because you always believe you’re in the process. When you have ability and you believe it’s always easier. Haaland is always there, saying ‘I will arrive, I will be there, I will score a goal’.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.