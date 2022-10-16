We know Erling Haaland’s skills but we were surprised by his mentality, claims Pep Guardiola

It has had many wondering when Haaland will stop scoring or hit a lean spell but Pep Guardiola believes that “many bad moments are coming” and that they’re around the corner. However, despite that, the Spaniard admitted that Haaland’s incredible mentality will help him through that as well since his fortitude has shocked the club. The City boss also added that “he is never out of the game” because of his belief in his abilities.