Diogo Jota will miss World Cup as his calf muscle is pretty seriously injured, confirms Jurgen Klopp

After an impressive eighteen months at Liverpool, many wondered what Darwin Nunez’s arrival at Anfield would do for Diogo Jota’s game-time. However, while the Portuguese forward has continued to play regularly, he has found goals hard to come by this season with the 25-year-old yet to score. But at the same time, Jota has assisted five goals in eight appearances and his form has seen him earn plaudits.

It also earned the forward a start against Manchester City although the game didn’t end well for Jota as he had to be carried off the field in a stretcher after suffering an injury. However, while many hoped it would be a minor knock, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the 25-year-old has suffered a serious calf injury and will miss the 2022 World Cup as a result. The German refused to put a time frame on Jota’s recovery but did confirm that it will be a long layoff.

“It's really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup. [It's a] pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much. That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

"It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course [and] for Portugal. [It will have a] big impact. So now we can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months. So, we will see. I don’t want to put now a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab there is a very positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase, but it will be long."