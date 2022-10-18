FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 | India end campaign with 0-5 loss against Brazil

Today at 1:43 PM
At the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, the Indian women's football team's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 campaign came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Brazil. India was competing for dignity after losing to the USA and Morocco, eliminating them from contention for the quarterfinals.
Due to their loss on Monday, India failed to score a single goal and placed last in their group. Brazil's goals came from Gabi Berchon (11'), Aline (40', 51'), and Lara (86', 90+3'). India performed well to maintain their composure early on against a powerful Brazilian team, even producing a few half-chances with Anita Kumari finding space behind the Brazilian defence.
The first significant opportunity, though, was for Brazil following a flurry in the Indian box, but Jhonson, the Selecao women's leading scorer in the competition thus far, was unable to convert despite having the goal at her disposal. However, India went down as Gabi Berchon blasted a cutback from the right in the 11th minute. The Brazilians quickly took control of the game after scoring an early goal, launching constant attempts at the Indian goal.
India, which is led by Thomas Dennerby, used sound judgment to stop the Brazilians, and India goalkeeper Melody Keisham made several excellent saves to preserve the score at 1-0. Neha and Anita attempted to run behind the high line of visitors whenever possible, which helped the Indian attackers generate some respectable opportunities.
However, Brazil persisted, and in the 40th minute, a magnificent ball from Ana Flavia to Aline earned them a goal. The Brazilian attacker made sure her team had a two-goal lead at the break.
Brazil appeared to be in complete control of the game in the second half with a 2-0 advantage. Six minutes into the second half, Aline scored her second goal of the game. Then, second-half replacement Lara scored two breathtaking long-range goals to complete the 5-0 victory for the visitors. With the victory, Brazil advances to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2012 and finishes second in Group B behind the United States on goal differential.
