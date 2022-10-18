If Gabriel Martinelli goes step-by-step then he can go to club like Real Madrid, claims William Gallas
Today at 7:45 PM
Former Arsenal star William Gallas believes that Gabriel Martinelli isn’t good enough for Real Madrid right now but added that Arsenal should tie him to a new contract as soon as possible. The 21-year-old has been in great form this season, with six goal contributions in ten appearances.
Despite an injury-hit 2021/22 season, Gabriel Martinelli still finished the season with 12 goal contributions in the Premier League alone and the Brazilian has started superbly this term as well. His fitness and the fact that Arsenal have added new elements to their offensive line have seen the forward thrive so far. He has already scored 4 goals and has 2 assists in just ten Premier League games with more than a few fans and critics praising his performance.
So much so, that reports have indicated that Real Madrid are keeping an eye out on the young forward although William Gallas has put a halt to any move. The Frenchman admitted that he doesn’t believe Martinelli is good enough for Real Madrid just yet and that the hype around him still needs to find some solid ground. But despite that, Gallas added that Arsenal need to tie him down to a new deal as he’s someone that a lot of clubs will keep an eye on.
"I don’t think he’s good enough for Real Madrid yet. In football after two or three games, everyone is raving about that player, ‘he’s magnificent’ or ‘he’s a top-class player’ but no, calm down, let him have a great season to get to another level. He’s still young, he’s only 21. But if he goes step-by-step, he can go to a club like Real Madrid but right now he’s not ready," Gallas said, reported Goal.
"I think Arsenal have to get that deal with Martinelli signed as quickly as possible. I’m sure he’s hearing so many things about him, like Real Madrid being interested. Sometimes the player can be confused. At the moment I think he’s playing well and Arsenal have to close that deal as soon as possible so he feels better in his mind.''
