If Gabriel Martinelli goes step-by-step then he can go to club like Real Madrid, claims William Gallas

So much so, that reports have indicated that Real Madrid are keeping an eye out on the young forward although William Gallas has put a halt to any move. The Frenchman admitted that he doesn’t believe Martinelli is good enough for Real Madrid just yet and that the hype around him still needs to find some solid ground. But despite that, Gallas added that Arsenal need to tie him down to a new deal as he’s someone that a lot of clubs will keep an eye on.