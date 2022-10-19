Paul Pogba made a choice of heart as he really wanted to go back to United, proclaims Rafaela Pimenta

Paul Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has revealed that the Frenchman’s decision to sign for Manchester United, in 2016, was based on emotions and that both parties have to take responsibility for the failure. The 29-year-old left the club as a free-agent after spending six years at Old Trafford.

Despite leaving Manchester United for Juventus as a free-agent in 2012, Paul Pogba re-signed for his boyhood side four years left for a then world record transfer fee. However, his six year second spell at Manchester United didn’t quite go according to plan as both parties struggled. That was despite cameos of brilliance from both sides although in the end, persistent form and fitness issues for Pogba and transition issues for United saw the move fail.

In the end, Pogba left Old Trafford as a free-agent at the end of the 2021/22 season once his contract expired and re-signed for Juventus for a second time. However, in light of that, Rafaela Pimenta has admitted that both parties must take “joint responsibility” for the move not working. Pogba’s agent also added that the Frenchman made an emotional decision to return to Old Trafford in 2016 with the aim of winning “trophies and more achievements”.

"Paul made a choice of the heart, at the time [2016] he really wanted to go back to United. The happiness he felt going back was like home. So I am sure it was the right choice. Now were there expectations for more trophies and more achievements? Yes, there was. But they didn’t come,” Pimenta said, reported the Telegraph.

“But I think when things don’t happen it’s best to take joint responsibility when there is joint responsibility. You have to acknowledge it. But I don’t think Paul is to blame for things not going as we would have liked them to have gone, right?"

“At the very end of Paul and United now we all know what Paul was going through. Paul was going through so much and you can imagine that what you see now is the outcome of a lot of what was happening in smaller proportions before.

“So his house gets robbed with his kids inside. There was a lot going on in his personal life. You cannot expect perfection when this is happening in your life. He got injured. There were personal things and we have to respect it,” she added.