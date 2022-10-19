Was close to leave for Manchester United but deal didn’t go through, reveals Cody Gakpo
Today at 6:55 PM
PSV Eindhoven starlet Cody Gakpo has admitted that he nearly signed for Manchester United this summer but that the move fell apart due to various reasons. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2022/23 season, contributing to 24 goals in just 18 appearances across all competitions.
Following a beyond impressive 2021/22 season, it saw Cody Gakpo seriously linked with a move to not just England but Italy and Spain as well although nothing materialized in the end. That was because the 23-year-old finished last season with 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 appearances and it saw Manchester United heavily linked with a transfer. However, the Red Devils eventually signed Antony from Ajax instead and any move for Gakpo eventually fell apart.
But the 23-year-old, who has enjoyed a spectacular time this season with 13 goals and 11 assists, has revealed that he was very close to leaving PSV Eindhoven this summer for United. Gakpo admitted that he had conversations with Erik ten Hag and the club but the deal fell through for various reasons. The Dutch star also confirmed interest from Leeds United and Southampton but opted to stay instead.
"I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United. In the end, the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club," Gakpo told The Times.
“It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end, I stayed, but it was a stressful period.''
