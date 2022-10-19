Was close to leave for Manchester United but deal didn’t go through, reveals Cody Gakpo

Following a beyond impressive 2021/22 season, it saw Cody Gakpo seriously linked with a move to not just England but Italy and Spain as well although nothing materialized in the end. That was because the 23-year-old finished last season with 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 appearances and it saw Manchester United heavily linked with a transfer. However, the Red Devils eventually signed Antony from Ajax instead and any move for Gakpo eventually fell apart.