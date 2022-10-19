Would do anything to have someone like Chris Smalling at my disposal, claims Jose Mourinho

Yet despite that, Smalling hasn’t been capped by England since 2017 and it has many fans and critics alike wondering why that is so especially given the issues that the Three Lions have now. Amongst those many is Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese reiterated the fact that Smalling is someone that England could do with as he “would do anything” to have “someone like him at my disposal”. The Roma boss also added that he feels bad for Smalling as despite “playing at such a high level”, he “won’t get the opportunity he deserves”.