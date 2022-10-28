Knew Federico Valverde could grow lot and become special player, admits Toni Kroos

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has praised young starlet Federico Valverde and believes that the 23-year-old could become a really special player in the near future. The Uruguayan has enjoyed a sparkling start to the 2022/23 season, contributing to 9 goals in 16 league appearances so far.

While Federico Valverde made his debut for Real Madrid during the 2018/19 season, it wasn’t until a year later that the midfielder started becoming a regular feature in the team. However, things have changed this season as Valverde has matured into a truly impressive player with the now 23-year-old playing in all but one game for Real Madrid this season. Not only that, the Uruguayan has thrived under Carlo Ancelotti, netting 7 goals in just 16 games including 6 in 11 league games.

That alone has stunned the world but furthermore, Valverde’s consistency and talent in a star-studded Real Madrid team has made the 23-year-old stand out even more. It saw Toni Kroos reveal that he first caught a glimpse of that during their pre-season tour ahead of the 2018/19 season and even now believes that Valverde will become a special player. Not only that, the German confessed that he has been looking out for the 23-year-old, both on and off the field.

"I remember it was during the 18/19 season tour in the United States. Our physio told me to keep an eye on him because he knew I was his idol. I immediately realised that he was a great kid. Very quiet and humble. That was what I liked most about him. He didn't act any different because he travelled with us. He gave his all in every training session without fear of anything. I was looking out for him on the pitch and off it as well,” Kroos said, reported Marca.

"I always liked the way he played. Watching him on the pitch you knew he could grow a lot and become a special player. At the beginning he was more irregular in his play, but he always wanted to improve and he gained the confidence of the coaches.”

The German recently praised Federico Valverde and postulated that the 23-year-old may be amongst the top three players in the world and refused to take that back. Instead, Kroos further backed his claim and admitted that the 23-year-old is a “great player” and someone who will be a “world class player for Madrid for at least the next ten years”.

"My tweet the other day was because he is in excellent form and to play like that with the level the team is playing at is special Regardless of his current form, I think he's a great player. He is also very quick with the ball, he has a great pass and has very good ideas of play. His shooting has always been incredible and now it's showing with his goals.

"He can play more as a winger but also as a No.8. To be honest that's where I see him more and more in the future. What I see now in his game is what he always was, very humble. I think he will be a world class player for Madrid for at least the next ten years,” he added.