Not fair for either player to compare Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, claims Andy Robertson
Today at 2:49 PM
Liverpool star Any Robertson believes that it is unfair to compare Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez as they’re two incredible players and admitted that Liverpool are happy to have Nunez. The 23-year-old signed for the Reds this summer but has endured a tough start to his time in England so far.
With both Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez arriving amidst great pomp and celebration in England, a lot was expected from the two forwards at Manchester City and Liverpool respectively. However, while Haaland has lit the league on fire, Nunez has struggled for consistency thanks to a red card and injury issues. But the 23-year-old has found his drive recently, scoring four goals in his last four starts making it six goals in his 13 appearances for Liverpool.
However, it has seen comparisons being made between Haaland and Nunez over the last few months, especially since the Norwegian has netted 22 goals in 16 appearances. But in light of that, Andy Robertson believes that it’s not fair to compare the two forwards just because they arrived in the same window and “play in the same position”. The Scottish full-back also added that Nunez has shown his quality and has been really clinical so far.
“The only reason they are getting compared is because they play in the same position and moved in the same window. It is not fair on anyone. If it was vice versa, it would not be fair on Haaland either. They are two incredible players and we are delighted to have Darwin here. He is still young, which everyone forgets, and in front of goal he has been really clinical,” Robertson said, reported the Guardian.
“He has maybe not played as many minutes with the three-game ban, a couple of injuries and he is still adapting, but he is getting there. Against Ajax, you could really see what his threats are and he caused them a lot of problems and they were already worried about him.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.