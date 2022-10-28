Tired of not capitalising on moments when we are better team in matches, postulates Jesse Marsch
Today at 3:26 PM
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed that he is sick of losing and of the fact that his side have been the better team in more than a few matches but have failed to capitalise on that. The Peacocks are currently on an eight game winless run that stretches all the way back to late August.
Despite an impressive start to the 2022/23 season with them winning eight out of a possible 15 points in their first five games, Leeds United have hit a slump recently. The Peacocks have found points and goals hard to come by with them earning just one point over their last six games. That run includes four consecutive losses in the league against Fulham, Leicester City and Arsenal although all three games were close-run affairs.
That especially includes their clash against Arsenal and Fulham as Leeds had several goals ruled out because of VAR while missing penalties and big chances at the same time. In light of that, Jesse Marsch has confessed that he is “sick” of losing and is “angry” at the way things are going. The Leeds boss also added that he believes his side has been better than their opponents and is “tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team”.
"I was 14 years a player and now 13 years a coach and I've never lost this much in my career. I'm sick of it. I'm kind of angry right now. I'm tired of playing matches where we are in the match and in many cases better than our opponents and walking away with nothing,” Marsch said, reported Goal.
“I'm tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team in matches and I'm tired of giving away goals too cheaply. And I'm tired of not getting results we should be getting."
