We’ve been bemoaning not being clinical but we deserved victory, confesses David Moyes

Despite their lacklustre end to the 2021/22 season, West Ham United still qualified for the Europa Conference League on the final day of the season and it earned the club a serious boost. However, things haven’t gone to plan for the club this season with them losing six of their 12 league games so far. Not only that, the Hammers have won only 4 league games although their form has picked up recently with three wins in their last five games.