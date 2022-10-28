We’ve been bemoaning not being clinical but we deserved victory, confesses David Moyes
Today at 5:30 PM
West Ham manager David Moyes has divulged that despite the Hammers’ recent struggles, the win over Silkeborg was a big one for the club especially given the way their season has gone. The London side maintained their perfect record in the Europa Conference League, with seven wins in seven.
Despite their lacklustre end to the 2021/22 season, West Ham United still qualified for the Europa Conference League on the final day of the season and it earned the club a serious boost. However, things haven’t gone to plan for the club this season with them losing six of their 12 league games so far. Not only that, the Hammers have won only 4 league games although their form has picked up recently with three wins in their last five games.
However, their form in Europe has been impeccable as West Ham have won every game so far including a tough 1-0 clash against Silkeborg. In light of that, it saw David Moyes admit that his side showed their quality against their opponents on the night and believes that they “deserved the victory”. He also added that the three points are a big win especially given the way their season has gone.
"I thought we had a lot of the ball and controlled the game for long periods. The biggest thing tonight was that we didn't get many goals. We've been bemoaning that, not being clinical, but in the main, we deserved the victory,” Moyes said, reported Sky Sports.
“To be through already is hugely important with the way the season's going. It's great credit to the players over the last two years, to win the group last year and this year."
