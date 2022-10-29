Always feels special for me when I go back to Leicester City, gushes Riyad Mahrez
Today at 5:02 PM
Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has revealed that going back to his former side Leicester City is always a special occasion for him as he feels happy playing at his old ground. The Algerian also added that he believes Arsenal and the rest of the top six could make the title charge interesting.
After thriving for Leicester City during the 2015/16 season and playing a key role in the Foxes' first Premier League triumph, many expected Riyad Mahrez to move on. However, the forward opted to stay for two more seasons and continued to showcase his quality before eventually signing for Manchester City in the summer of 2018. Since then, Mahrez has turned into arguably one of the best attackers in the English top tier, contributing to 112 goals in 205 appearances for the club.
But despite that and the fact that he left Leicester City, the Algerian is held in high regard at the King Power Stadium and is treated well by his former side. That goes both ways as Mahrez admitted that “it always feels special for me when I go back there” thanks to his incredible spell with the club. He also added that he’s always “happy to be back” and to play “in this stadium”.
“It always feels special for me when I go back there. I have spent four and a half years winning the league and playing in the Champions League with City and these amazing people at the club. It is always good to be back there. I am happy to be back there, playing in this stadium, so it will be good,” Mahrez told Mancity.com.
The Cityzens aren’t at the top of the table for once as early leaders Arsenal sit two points above them but things could change in the near future. However, it saw Mahrez reveal that in his opinion, all the top six sides look “very good” and that could make the season a very interesting one as everyone can challenge for everything.
“This season I think Arsenal are very good. All of the top six really. Even Liverpool, they are away from us at the moment, but I still think they can be there at the end of the season. All the top six can challenge us for the Premier League and all of the other trophies.”
