Beating big six club would feel good but not as good as having consistent team, asserts David Moyes

That hasn’t been the case in Europe for David Moyes’ side, however, as they maintain a perfect record with seven wins in all seven games they’ve played so far. But their lack of consistency in the league combined with their struggles to beat the Big Six sides has hurt them. It saw Moyes admit that while beating a Big Six side would be a great thing, he would be happier if his side could find more consistency. The Hammers boss also added that beating a Big Six side is always tough and thus they’re trying to make that next step.