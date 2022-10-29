Beating big six club would feel good but not as good as having consistent team, asserts David Moyes
Today at 5:27 PM
Ahead of West Ham’s clash against Manchester United, David Moyes has opined that while beating a Big Six side would feel great, he wants to see his side be more consistent against every team. The Hammers have endured an up and down season so far, and currently sit in 10th place on the league table.
Despite a lacklustre end to the 2021/22 season, a lot was expected from West Ham United in the 2022/23 season, especially after the summer the club had. The Hammers brought in not one or two but seven new faces including Gianluca Scamacca, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwel Cornet and a few others. But things haven’t quite gone to plan for the club in the league as they sit in 10th place, having lost 6 games and won just 4 of their opening 12 fixtures.
That hasn’t been the case in Europe for David Moyes’ side, however, as they maintain a perfect record with seven wins in all seven games they’ve played so far. But their lack of consistency in the league combined with their struggles to beat the Big Six sides has hurt them. It saw Moyes admit that while beating a Big Six side would be a great thing, he would be happier if his side could find more consistency. The Hammers boss also added that beating a Big Six side is always tough and thus they’re trying to make that next step.
"We've been close [to a win away at a 'Big Six' side]. At Chelsea the other week we probably lost because a decision didn't go our way. We were winning that game up until around the 80th minute. There have been a lot of things that have not gone our way, but yes, we are trying to make the next step and I wish I could do it right away,” Moyes told Sky Sports.
"I wish I could promise that we'll go and beat one of the top teams away from home, but I would rather be consistent through the Premier League than win one game at Old Trafford or Anfield. What would a win at a big six club do? It would feel really good, but it wouldn't be as good as having a consistent team, winning the games we should win, trying to be competitive and hanging in.
"It is always hard going to an Old Trafford, going to an Anfield or the Etihad Stadium. Those games have always been really difficult."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.